Salesforce, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 182.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,544,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

