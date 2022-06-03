Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

