Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 182.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,963.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,544,985. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.