Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.80.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.