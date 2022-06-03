Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IOT opened at $11.93 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83.

Get Samsara alerts:

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.