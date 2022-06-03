Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IOT opened at $11.93 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83.
In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.