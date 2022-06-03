Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.49 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

