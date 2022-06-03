Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.