Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science 37 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $4.00 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

