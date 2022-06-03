SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 567,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

