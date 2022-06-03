Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

