Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,702 over the last quarter.

TSE SES opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.84.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

