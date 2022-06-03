SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 183,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.