Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Semtech stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 366,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,182. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

