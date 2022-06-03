Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 70,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

