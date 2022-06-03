SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

NYSE:S opened at $25.18 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $3,868,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

