SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.