Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.13 ($2.23).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

LON SRP opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.91.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($223,189.52).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

