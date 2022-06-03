Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.49. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 811,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.