Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $398.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.10 and a beta of 1.83. Shopify has a 1-year low of $308.06 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

