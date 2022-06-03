Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.