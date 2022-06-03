Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $75,067,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 296,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

SRRA stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

