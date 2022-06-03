Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

