SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

