Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SBGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.