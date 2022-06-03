Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MICS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
About Singing Machine
