Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

OMIC stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

