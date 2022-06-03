Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 480.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 40,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

