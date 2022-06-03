Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Skillz has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $753.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.01.
In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,225,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 2,216.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
