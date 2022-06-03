Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Purchases 35,091 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00.

AHCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 602,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,322. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $5,227,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

