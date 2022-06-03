Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

