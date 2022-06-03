SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

