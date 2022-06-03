Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

