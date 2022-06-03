Snehal Patel Acquires 6,774 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,928.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $7.88 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

