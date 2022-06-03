SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $300.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,987,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

