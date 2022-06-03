Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 70,567 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 70,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $498,908.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,650,167 shares in the company, valued at $25,806,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 424,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

