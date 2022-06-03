Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $13.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 38,044,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,365,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,331,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

