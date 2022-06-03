S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.14.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.04 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.01 and its 200-day moving average is $409.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.