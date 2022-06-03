S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $385.00 at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $8.83 on Friday, hitting $334.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,212. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

