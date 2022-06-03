SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN opened at $35.81 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.