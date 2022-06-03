Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 3,389,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

