Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

SPR opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $11,302,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

