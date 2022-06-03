Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.
Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.