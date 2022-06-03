Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

