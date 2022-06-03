Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Shares of FUND traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 19,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.