Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $90,672.05 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,785.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $63,441.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $53.89. 680,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

