Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

