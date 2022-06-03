SRAX (SRAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

SRAX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $96.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.90. SRAX has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

