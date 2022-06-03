S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.20 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

