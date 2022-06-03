Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.15.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.06. 13,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,657. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $213.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.