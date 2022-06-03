Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 55,336 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 55,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,656.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,724.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:STRR remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 81,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,279. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Star Equity (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.