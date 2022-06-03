Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 55,336 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 55,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,656.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,724.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STRR remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 81,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,279. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star Equity in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

