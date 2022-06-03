Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of STRY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

